Internet Is Convinced Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Is Mom Jennifer Garner's Carbon Copy

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez created quite a buzz when they attended a star-studded 4th of July party in the Hamptons, US, hosted by billionaire sports mogul Michael Rubin. The power couple looked stunning in white outfits, capturing everyone’s attention. However, it was Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, who actually stole the show. Not only did she dress in all white like the other guests, but she also bore a striking resemblance to her mother, Jennifer Garner. The resemblance is so uncanny that it led many people to believe that this was the first time Ben had posed with both the Jens of his life.

A picture shared on Twitter featuring Ben, Lopez and Violet has left social media amazed. The user who shared the picture wrote, “Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin.”

Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin. pic.twitter.com/BDbX19z2tR— nathan (@868nathan) July 5, 2023

In response, one user initially misunderstood the caption and thought the person was jokingly referring to Jennifer Lopez as Ben Affleck’s daughter.

i thought the joke was you calling jlo ben affleck’s daughter 😭😭 i didn’t even register that wasn’t jennifer garner pic.twitter.com/XYvrFCJQNt— afro♋️sappho (@xMayaNaki) July 5, 2023

Another user humorously commented on the resemblance between Violet and Jennifer Garner, stating that it appeared as if Garner had given birth to herself.

Y'all I Just Found Out Today That This Is Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet With Her Stepmom J'Lo & Ben Affleck….So Jennifer Garner Gave Birth To Herself.. pic.twitter.com/rfiVUPCdDp — Mmekwa MrTV (@mrtv_mmekwa) July 5, 2023

Another wondered at the lack of resemblance between Violet and Ben Affleck.

there is not even a shred of ben affleck’s genes in his daughter omg 💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/H8W75usyzH— shivi (@heyitsshivi) July 5, 2023

One more added, “Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughter looks more like Jennifer Garner than Jennifer Garner does.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughter looks more like Jennifer Garner than Jennifer Garner does pic.twitter.com/9FxKXaTR48— Kelly Jackson | It’s More Fun In Your 30s (@Kelly_Jackson88) July 5, 2023

At the event, Violet Affleck made a stylish appearance in a white dress paired with brown sandals and clear glasses. She prioritized safety by wearing a white mask even in the photos. Jennifer Lopez looked elegant in a white dress, exuding a chic and summery vibe. Ben opted for a simple white shirt, white pants and a white jacket.

Following a 13-year marriage, Ben and Jennifer Garner divorced in 2018. The former couple shares three children together, including their daughter Seraphina and son Samuel. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, who is now in a relationship with Ben Affleck, has two children of her own. She shares 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Despite their respective separations, both Affleck and Lopez have maintained a strong bond with their children, prioritizing their well-being and co-parenting responsibilities.