Internet Reimagines Kannada Stars As Hollywood Superheroes, And The Result Is Epic

In Hollywood, superhero movies have a separate fan base and are among the biggest releases in the industry. Since the early 2000s, superhero movies have boomed with the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, followed by the release of The Dark Knight in 2008. These movies have kicked the superhero genre, and the audience enjoys watching it. Indian cinema is also trying to imitate the West in this matter with attempts like Krrish, A Flying Jatt, Mugamoodi, and Hero. If the South audience gets a chance to watch their idols as Hollywood superheroes, they will love it. A social media user recently reimagined the same with a few poster designs that went viral. The posters show Kannada actors as Hollywood superheroes. Let’s take a look at them.

Diganth: He is an Indian actor and former model, who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry. He is known for his notable works like Bharaate, Ramyug, Hero, and Gaalipata 2. His upcoming projects are Evaru, Marigold, and Bachelor Party. He has been reimagined as Spider-Man. From the poster, it seems he would be perfect for the role.

Rakshit Shetty: He is a Kannada actor, writer, producer, and filmmaker. Rakshit Shetty has received two Filmfare Awards (south) and two Karnataka State Film Awards. He is known for his performances in films like Padde Huli, Kirik Party, Ricky, Jaathre, and Tuglak. His upcoming projects are Richard Anthony and Thugs of Malgudi. He would perfectly fit into the character of Superman. It can also be said that the poster is enough to convince the audience.

Kiccha Sudeep: He is an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, playback singer, and anchor. He works primarily in the Kannada film industry and is known for his works like Kabzaa, Ravi Bopanna, Vikrant Rona, Pailwaan, and Puli. A few of his upcoming films are Baang, Narsanhar, and Kabzaa 2. The actor has been reimagined as Doctor Strange. If he had depicted the character, he would perfectly fit the bill.

Upendra: Upendra is an actor, producer, filmmaker, and politician. He is prominently known for his performances in the Kannada film industry and a few of his notable works are Home Minister, Joshelay, Ghani, Kalpana 2, and Kabzaa. He will look perfect as one of the strongest Hollywood superheroes, Thor. The poster says it all.