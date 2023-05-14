IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Celebrates As Virat Kohli's Team RCB Defeats RR By A Huge Margin

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the ever sensational power couple in the industry have a knack for deriving happiness from little things. The duo also completed five years of blissful marriage last year and are even proud parents to daughter Vamika. As the IPL fever has gripped the country, Anushka Sharma is often spotted cheering for her beau Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Maintaining that trajectory, Anushka was seemingly elated when RCB bowled out Rajasthan Royals at just 59 runs in just 10 overs.

The actress shared a screen grab of Virat Kohli celebrating the victory with his team mates on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Bowling at its best! What a game!"

For the unversed, the captain of RCB Faf du Plessis (55 off 44) and Glenn Maxwell (54 of 33) managed to hit half-centuries to help RCB to put up a decent score of 171. While the batting display was on fleek, the ruthless bowling by Wayne Parnell, Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma limited the Rajasthan team to a score of

59 in 10.3 overs.

Virat and Anushka hosted a dinner recently for the RCB family at One8 Commune. Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and other RCB stars arrived in the team bus wearing casuals for the dinner. While some RCB players were also accompanied by their families.

Anushka Sharma is often spotted cheering for RCB in IPL matches. The actress is taking it slow on the work front. The actress will be soon seen in Chakda Xpress. She will be essaying the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. This would mark the actor’s first ever project when Anushka Sharma is going to portray the character of an ace cricketer. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok, Qala and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.