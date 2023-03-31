CHANGE LANGUAGE
IPL 2023: Arijit Singh Performs Kesariya, Pathaan to Packed Crowd at GT vs CSK Match; Watch
IPL 2023: Arijit Singh Performs Kesariya, Pathaan to Packed Crowd at GT vs CSK Match; Watch

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 18:39 IST

Arijit Singh wins hearts with his performances at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

IPL 2023 opening ceremony: No one better than Arijit Singh to kick off the star-studded opening ceremony of IPL 2023. The first match this season is between GT and CSK.

The IPL 2023, formally known as Indian Premier League, kicked off with a bang on Friday, March 31. The first match is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings aka GT vs CSK. But before Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni’s teams clash on the field, IPL 2023 kicked off with a grand opening ceremony and the first person to perform was Arijit Singh.

The sensational singer brought the house down with his performance on Kesariya, Pathaan, and Dance Da Bhooth. The singer joined his team of musicians to give the crowd at the stadium and the audience watching at home a concert-like experience. His performances are already going viral on Twitter.

Not only fans but Ranveer Singh was also blown by Arijit’s performance. Taking to Twitter he shared his reaction to Arijit singing the song Lehra Do from the actor’s film 83.

Arijit Singh was only one of the many performers at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. It was previously reported that Tamannaah Bhatia and Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna will also take the centre stage to perform at the ceremony. Meanwhile, pictures also also surfacing from the stadium showing fans preparing to support their favourite teams — GT and CSK.

