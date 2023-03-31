CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » IPL 2023: Tamannaah Fills Samantha's Big Shoes, Dances To Oo Antava at GT vs CSK Match; Watch
1-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Tamannaah Fills Samantha's Big Shoes, Dances To Oo Antava at GT vs CSK Match; Watch

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 19:00 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Tamannaah Bhatia performs at the IPL Opening Ceremony 2023.

Tamannaah Bhatia performs at the IPL Opening Ceremony 2023.

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the stage on fire with her performance of Oo Antava at the IPL opening ceremony 2023.

IPL Opening Ceremony 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia added glam to the IPL opening ceremony on Friday evening by dancing to several songs. The actress took center stage and filled Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s big shoes, dancing to the iconic Oo Antava. The actress had the crowds cheering as she performed the Pushpa song.

Besides Oo Antava, Tamannaah also performed her version of Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover and also added a touch of Gujarat by performing Chogada. The performance blended perfectly with the mood of the evening, given that the IPL 2023 opening ceremony took place in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Here’s a look at her other performances:

