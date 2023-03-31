IPL 2023: Tamannaah Fills Samantha's Big Shoes, Dances To Oo Antava at GT vs CSK Match; Watch

IPL Opening Ceremony 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia added glam to the IPL opening ceremony on Friday evening by dancing to several songs. The actress took center stage and filled Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s big shoes, dancing to the iconic Oo Antava. The actress had the crowds cheering as she performed the Pushpa song.

Besides Oo Antava, Tamannaah also performed her version of Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover and also added a touch of Gujarat by performing Chogada. The performance blended perfectly with the mood of the evening, given that the IPL 2023 opening ceremony took place in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Oo antava mama oo antava mama song 🔥🔥#Thamna #IPL2023OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/KQAuRtGh2K— Stylish 🌟 Shiva goud AA Dhf (@ShivagoudAA) March 31, 2023

Here’s a look at her other performances:

!@tamannaahspeaks sets the stage on with her entertaining performance in the #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/w9aNgo3x9C— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

