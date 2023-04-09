SRK Photoshops Rinku Singh’s Face in Pathaan Poster After KKR Beats GT, Says ‘Jhoome Jo…’

Kolkata Knight Riders Rinku Singh emerged as the star player as he smashed five straight sixes which helped the team secure their win against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPl season. After the team’s marvellous’s win, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a photoshopped image of Rinku as Pathaan. He also gave a shoutout to Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And

@NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

Take a look:

JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023

Earlier, SRK’s kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan took to Instagram to give a shoutout to Rinku Singh. Their friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, too, lauded KKR’s win.

Amid this, the official Instagram handle of KKR shared an old video where SRK can be heard calling Rinku ‘mera bachcha.’ The video is presumably from KKR’s previous match with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan was present during KKR’s match against RCB. He was accompanied by Juhi Chawla, Suhana and Shanaya, among others. One of the fan pages of SRK on Twitter shared a video of the star performing one of the hook steps of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Then he goes on to wave and blow kisses to his fans who can be heard screaming his name in unison. Shah Rukh Khan flaunted a black hoodie and matching pants. He also rocked sunglasses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback on the big screen this year with the film Pathaan. The Sidharth Anand directorial broke several box office records and pulled huge crowds to the theatres. Next, he will be seen in director Atlee’s Jawan with actress Nayanthara. Following that, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

