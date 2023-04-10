Actor Juhi Chawla, who is the co-owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is on cloud nine after Rinku Singh, a KKR batsman, smashed five consecutive sixes in the IPL 2023 season to secure a historic win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday evening. “Rinku Singh was just unbelievable," Juhi exclusively told News18 Showsha, adding that she was “in awe" of the young cricketer.

Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta bought KKR in partnership with Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment in 2007. The actress, who is often seen in the stands cheering for her team, reveals that she feels jittery before every KKR match.

“It’s a roller coaster ride. When the match kicks off, the feeling is somewhat like when your kids are running in the races and you just don’t want them to lose. That said, there’s only so much you can do. All the players are fantastic, you root for them but you are just there in the stands," Juhi said.

Meanwhile, Juhi and Shah Rukh’s friendship dates back to the early ’90s. The duo has worked together in several films like Darr, Yes Boss, Duplicate and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

Interestingly, during a recent IPL match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the title track of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was played at the Eden Gardens and brought back a lot of memories for both Juhi and Shah Rukh. She shared, “I was telling Shah Rukh that I had no idea that 23 years after its release, this song would be playing at such a momentous occasion at an iconic stadium! I told him, ‘Arre yaar, agar pata hota that people will remember the film, I would have done some things differently!’ But, he said, ‘It’s playing today because it struck a chord with the audience. It came from a place of innocence and that’s the best part.’”

The actress further reveals that while she and SRK have been friends for the longest time, they rarely meet.

“One will not believe but I rarely get to see him. Jay is more in touch with him than I am. But yes, we do keep in touch,” she added. For the unversed, Juhi Chawla had also signed a Rs 1 lakh bond in Mumbai’s sessions court as a surety for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case which the star kid has now been acquitted in.

Juhi recalled, “We didn’t know it was coming. But when all came down to that moment when I could help, I thought it was the right thing for me to do – to be there for him.”

