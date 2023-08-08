Ira Khan Says Aamir Khan's Divorce With Reena Was 'Trigger' For Her Depression: 'I Blame Myself...'

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, has been very vocal about mental health issues. The star kid also revealed that she suffered from depression and how she overcome it. Well, recently in a conversation with ETimes, Ira said how her parents’ divorce became a trigger for her emotional turmoil.

Talking on the same issue, Ira said, “My therapist said that one of the trigger points was my parents, who handled their divorce as well as they could at that point. It was amicable. I am not blaming them, but what they didn’t realise is that because they made it seem like divorce was not a big deal, there was a perception my mind created of the situation. We create perceptions and we don’t necessarily communicate to people about those. So, I blame myself for my depression. I spent 20 years thinking that you have to be sad for people to love you. But now how do I go back? I want to be happy! So now, I have to systematically undo everything that I have done,” says Ira.

However, in an old interview with same portal, Ira admitted that there is mental health disorders in the family. And this time again she accepted that depression in her case is partly genetic. “Depression is a little complicated. It is partly genetic, partly psychological, and social. In my case is partly genetic. There is a history of mental health issues my family on my mom and dad’s side,” Ira was quoted.

Ira is the daughter of Reena Dutta, Aamir’s first wife. After his divorce from her in 2002, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005 and welcomed their son Azad via surrogacy in 2011.

In 2010, Ira shared a video with a long caption talking about mental illness. “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day,” the caption read. She has even launched the Agastu Foundation and wants to work for it for the rest of her life.