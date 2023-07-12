Irrfan Khan To Manisha Koirala, Bollywood Actors Who Belong To Royal Families

There are many Bollywood celebrities who hail from the royal family. We all know that Saif Ali Khan is the Nawab of Pataudi (Haryana). He is the son of a cricketer and the last titular Nawab, Mansoor Ali Khan, who was also known as Tiger Pataudi. Riya and Raima Sen too belong to the dynasty of Maharani Gayatri Devi. Did you know Irrfan Khan, Manisha Koirala and a few others too have their roots in the royal family? Read on.

Irrfan Khan

Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, the late Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors the world has seen. His acting skills gave him his star status. His real name was Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan. He was embarrassed to be known as a royal, so he dropped the name Sahabzade. He belonged to Tonk village in Rajasthan; and reportedly, his family was the authority there. His father was a zamindar and his mother was from the royal Tonk Hakim family. He has worked in movies like Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, The Namesake, Hindi Medium and The Lunchbox.

Manisha Koirala

It is a lesser-known fact that the critically-acclaimed actress Manisha Koirala, who gained fame for her role as Annie in Khamoshi: The Musical, belongs to the royal family of Nepal, which is also politically prominent. Her father was a former cabinet minister, while her grandfather and her uncles have served a term as Prime Minister of Nepal. Her notable works are Bombay, Dil Se, 1942 A Love Story and Akele Hum Akele Tum.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in famous movies like Padmaavat, Murder 3, and Fitoor. She is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Nazar Ali Hydaru, who was the Prime Minister of Hyderabad. She is also the grandniece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari. Her maternal grandfather, Raja J Rameshwar Rao belongs to the Wanaparthy family. This makes her the first cousin of Kiran Rao, who too belongs to the Wanaparthy family.

Sagarika Ghatge

The Chak De India fame actress Sagarika Ghatge is married to cricketer Zaheer Khan. She too belongs to the former royal family of Kagal. Her grandmother, Sita Raje Ghatge is the daughter of Tukojirao Holkar III of Indore.