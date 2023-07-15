Irrfan Khan Wanted To Quit Acting But This Director Convinced Him To Stay

Late actor Irrfan Khan has given some of the most memorable and intense performances in Indian cinema. The audience loves how he was able to portray emotions with his expressive eyes. Despite being such a talented performer, there was a time in his life when he wanted to quit acting. During that time, a close friend of Irrfan Khan convinced him to not take such a drastic step. That friend is none other than actor-director Tigmanshu Dhulia. According to reports, before Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan was frustrated with the kind of average work he was getting. He had no hope or motivation to work; so much so, that he decided to quit acting altogether. Tigmanshu Dhulia came to his rescue at that time.

In 2013, Irrfan Khan, in an interview with The Times of India, revealed: “I contemplated on quitting films 12 years ago, as I was not happy with the roles that came my way. I was bored. Tigmanshu convinced me to wait for a few years. He told me, ‘Arre Ruk Ja, National Award Le Ke Jana!’ (Stop and wait till you take home the National Award).” Irrfan won the National Award (in 2013) for Paan Singh Tomar, which was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. He further stated in the interview, “He meant to say, our time will come and I am happy it has.”

Tigmanshu Dhulia and Irrfan Khan were a powerful actor-director duo. They have done films together like Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns. In an earlier interview with PTI, Tigmanshu said that it was fun writing a character for Irrfan. He said, “He was one such actor for whom it was fun writing a character. I would love writing complicated characters and situations because I knew he would be able to understand it and play it. I believe there is no actor who has that understanding.” He reflected on the unfortunate death of Irrfan and said, “But even if I have to do something ambitious, I will not be able to do it ever because he is not with us here.”