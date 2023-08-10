Is Bella Hadid Back To Work After Fighting Lyme Disease? Check This Video

Looks like Bella Hadid has resumed work. Four days back, the supermodel shared her health update. In a lengthy Instagram post, Bella Hadid spoke about Lyme disease and how her family provided constant support to her. Diagnosed in 2012, Bella revealed that she underwent treatment for the disease for over 100 days. But seems like the worst is now over. Fans of the 26-year-old recently heaved a sigh of relief when Bella dropped a TikTok video about resuming her work commitments.

In the video, Bella Hadid looked super-enthusiastic to be back on the “sets” after a 5-month-long hiatus. “First day back on set in 5 months,” she wrote. The video captured the gorgeous lady decked up in a white, loosely-tied, plunging neckline bikini top, knotted in the front that she teamed up with too-short shorts. She seemed to have recorded the video from a makeup room which was enough to indicate that Bella was ready to bounce back to work, post her medical leave.

Bella Hadid was seen lip-syncing to the groovy track Sprinter, sung collaboratively by Central Cee and Dave. The model sported long, curly tresses left loose and had a glammed-up makeover, comprising a peach-pink shade of lipstick and dramatic eye makeup, her winged eyeliner on-fleek. In the video, Bella looked all happy to return to work, and if not anything, her good health has made the model’s admirers equally elated.

Four days ago, Bella Haddi penned an extensive Instagram note where she gave details about Lyme disease and how it impacted her. She credited her mother for being the pillar of support during her “painful” experience and also expressed her gratitude towards the doctors and nurses who helped her get better. The string of pictures captured her in the hospital undergoing rigorous treatment, but it appeared that she smiled her way through the pain.

Speaking about Bella Hadid’s condition in a now-disappeared Instagram story, her sister and model Gigi Hadid wrote, “Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease. I’m so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready.”