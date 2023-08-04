Is Harry Styles' New Tattoo Dedicated To Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Wilde? Know The Latest Update

Harry Styles’ recent outing on a boat in Bolsena, Italy, has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans and the media. What stole the spotlight was a new and previously unseen tattoo on Harry’s thigh, bearing the name “Olivia." This revelation has raised eyebrows, considering it comes months after his breakup with actress Olivia Wilde. Initially, there were speculations about the tattoo being dedicated to his sister’s cat or his old song, but a recent podcast from Deuxmoi confirmed that it was indeed a tribute to his former girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

The reasons behind Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s split have piqued the interest of fans and the media. According to the podcast, tensions between the couple arose after the release of the Miss Flo video, in which Olivia called out to Florence Pugh, seemingly hinting at an issue between the actresses. This tension became evident during the Venice Film Festival. Eventually, on November 18th, the couple officially announced their separation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

According to sources close to the singer, Harry was reportedly upset about the video. The incident seemed to mark a turning point in their relationship, and from there, things began to fall apart, leading to their eventual split.

After Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde separated last year, a source close to them told Page Six, “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”

“They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids,” added the source.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romantic journey began in January 2021 when they were first linked together after being seen holding hands at a wedding in California. The connection between them blossomed while they were working together on the film Don’t Worry Darling, in which Wilde starred and directed the movie. During their relationship, the couple went on romantic trips and expressed their affection for each other on social media.

Wilde has two children with her former partner, Jason Sudeikis.