CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Is Harry Styles Still Not Over Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Wilde? Here's What We Know
1-MIN READ

Is Harry Styles Still Not Over Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Wilde? Here's What We Know

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 14:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Some fans pointed out it could be a tattoo related to his song Olivia.

Some fans pointed out it could be a tattoo related to his song Olivia.

Harry Styles was recently spotted with a tattoo that seemed to be a possible dedication to his ex-girlfriend and filmmaker Olivia Wilde.

Harry Styles’ recent trip to Italy has caused quite a stir among fans and paparazzi. The singer’s getaway showcased not only his toned physique but also what seems to be a fresh tattoo. The tattoo, in an elegant italic font on his right leg read ‘Olivia,’ seemingly a dedication to his former girlfriend, director Olivia Wilde.

The viral photos shared by TMZ News captured Harry Styles in his element, basking in the sun during a relaxing boat trip on Lake Bolsena. The attention-grabbing images showcased his chiselled abs and a collection of captivating tattoos on his torso, prominently featuring the name ‘Olivia’ etched into his thigh. Below that, there was another word, but fans are still puzzled about its meaning and connection.

Fans have been divided over the significance of the new tattoo. While some are convinced it’s a tribute to his recent ex, Olivia Wilde, others raised the possibility that it could be an older tattoo related to the song ‘Olivia’ that Harry had sung during his time with One Direction. Among the comments, one person expressed concern, saying, “Oh god, he got her name tattooed. Hope you’re ok," while another clarified, “It’s for their 1D song, not the actress/director." A user pointed out, “He did have a hit song with One Direction called ‘Olivia,’ so it could be referring to those days."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship became public in early 2021 when they were spotted together at his agent’s wedding in California. The two were reportedly dating for about two years before they called it quits in November 2022. During their time together, they became one of the most popular celebrity couples in Hollywood.

Previously, during his highly anticipated concert in Vienna, fans noticed actress Taylor Russell in what appeared to be a VIP area near the stage. Soon pictures and videos circulating online sparked speculation that she could be Harry Styles’ new girlfriend.

For now, the singer seems to be enjoying his well-deserved break and is making the most of his time with friends.

Work-wise, Harry Styles recently finished his Love On Tour, which lasted for almost two years. Now, his fans are eagerly anticipating his next tour.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. harry styles
  2. Olivia Wilde
  3. news18-discover
first published:July 31, 2023, 14:53 IST
last updated:July 31, 2023, 14:53 IST