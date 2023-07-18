Is Milana Nagaraj A Part Of Darling Krishna-starrer Kousalya Supraha Rama?

Kannada filmmaker Shashank’s upcoming film, Kousalya Supraja Rama, has been creating buzz among the audience. Speculation was rife about whether Darling Krishna’s wife, Milana Nagaraj, would be a part of the film. The recent release of the film’s trailer put all doubts to rest as Milana was seen in a prominent role.

When asked about the decision to keep Milana’s role a secret, the director mentioned that there was no specific calculation behind it. He confirmed that Milana is indeed a part of the film and is essaying a crucial role.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Shashank expressed his belief that Kousalya Supraja Rama is his best work to date. He described the film as having multiple dimensions and extremely relatable content. Finding a story that appeals to all audiences is no easy task, and Shashank believes he has cracked the formula for this film’s success.

Shashank also shared that he aimed to portray Darling Krishna differently, not only in terms of his appearance but also his on-screen personality. The director wanted to break him out of the mould of his previous film, Love Mocktail.

The trailer of Kousalya Supraja Rama revolves around the character named Rama, played by Darling Krishna, who has grown up witnessing his father’s disrespectful treatment towards his mother. Rama, influenced by his father’s chauvinistic beliefs, also considers women inferior to men. Whether he will change his perspective when a girl enters his life remains to be seen.

Apart from Brinda Archrya, Darling Krishna, and Milana Nagaraj, the film also features Rangayana Raghu, Sudha Belawadi, Nagabhushana, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. Kousalya Supraja Rama is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 28.

Fans and the audience are eagerly awaiting the release of the film to witness Shashank’s exceptional storytelling and the performances of the talented cast. With its relatable content and engaging narrative, Kousalya Supraja Rama promises to be an entertaining cinematic experience.