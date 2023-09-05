Is Percy Hynes White No Longer Part Of Wednesday Show After Assault Charges?

Percy Hynes White will no longer be a part of Netflix’s acclaimed show Wednesday. Headlined by actress Jenna Ortega, White played the role of a student — Xavier Thorpe in Wednesday, which was a spin-off of the popular horror comedy sitcom The Addams Family. According to a report by Daily Mail, the decision was taken 9 months after White’s alleged involvement in an assault case. Reports allege that the 22-year-old Emmy-nominated actor sexually harassed a woman at a party in Toronto. The news of White’s character, Xavier Thorpe being striked off from Wednesday was confirmed by a source close to the actor’s family.

The woman who was reportedly harassed by Percy Hynes White narrated the night of the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter) back on January 18. In the now-deleted post, the anonymous woman made some allegations regarding White. She claimed that the Wednesday actor had “sexually assaulted” her at a party he hosted, as reported by Daily Mail. The accuser added that White deliberately organised parties to get women completely intoxicated so that he could engage in sexual activities with them.

Insiders however begged to differ from the accusations made by the woman. While one unidentified source claimed that Percy Hynes White was a “wonderful young man” another called the actor to be “respectful, gracious, talented, and professional.” They said that White was quite polite in nature as seen during his interactions with the filming crew and fans. “’For Netflix to drop him from the show is a disgrace. It was just false rumors. It’s just not right,” added the insider.

Percy Hynes White’s parents — Sherry and Joel Thomas Hynes have firmly refuted the allegations made against their son. In an Instagram post in June, White’s mother, Sheey White vehemently opposed the claims terming them as a “campaign of misinformation," reports The Daily Mail. “If publicly offering support for my kind and gentle, massive talented son equates to me throwing myself to the wolves — so be it, come what may,” read an excerpt of what she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherry White (@streely)

Apart from Wednesday, Percy Hynes White has made quite an impression on the audience with his impeccable acting chops in web shows and films, including The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases, and I Like Movies among others. Although he might not return as the talented artist on Wednesday, White has been roped in for director Tiffany Paulsen’s upcoming Winter Spring Summer Or Fall, where he once again co-stars with Jenna Ortega.