Tinseltown is buzzing with anticipation for the release of the second instalment of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan on April 28, 2023. The first instalment of the historical drama produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions was a cinematic marvel that took the audience on a breathtaking journey into the world of the Chola dynasty. And the wait is finally over.

The first instalment of the film was a huge success, grossing over Rs 400 crore at the box office. The film’s original Tamil version performed exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu but did not perform as well in the Hindi belt or Telugu-speaking states. Despite the stellar cast, the box office collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were nothing short of disappointing. And this has led to disappointment amongst the makers because no Telegu distributors are ready to buy the film’s rights over there for its sequel.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 was also rejected by the Telugu-speaking audience on television. On Sunday, February 26, it aired on the popular Telugu channel Gemini TV, with disastrous results. The team suffered a setback when it received a TRP rating of 2.17 for its television premiere. The makers are confident that the second instalment will be a game changer and leave an indelible impression on audiences across India.

Meanwhile, Lyca Productions shared some exciting news with fans, announcing that the first single from Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be released soon. On Thursday evening, they took to Twitter and shared a BTS in a melodious hint that the song is about Kundhavai and the process behind the character’s makeover. The single will be a special treat for fans because it features actress Trisha.

The tweet read, “Sharp tongue. Fierce mind. Powerhouse! Have you missed our eternal beauty? Watch what went on at BTS as Trisha became Kundavai! First Single Coming Soon! Stay tuned.”

Both films are based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s famous novel of the same name, the story of which has been divided into two films. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2’s production team is hopeful that it will do better outside of Tamil Nadu.

