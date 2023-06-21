Is Ramya Krishnan Set To Play Mahesh Babu's Mother In Guntur Kaaram? Find Out

After the shocking exit of South diva Pooja Hegde from Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, reports of more changes made to the cast are coming to the fore. While clashing shooting timelines is said to be the reason for the female lead’s dismissal, now it is speculated that a senior actress has been recruited to play the role of Mahesh Babu’s mother in the upcoming Telugu actioner. It was in the first half of June when the makers confirmed the official title of the movie, now it is speculated that Baabubali’s Rajamta Shivagami Devi aka actress Ramya Krishnan might essay the character of Mahesh Babu’s mother.

It is important to note that an official announcement confirming her addition to the Guntur Kaaram team is yet-awaited by the makers. When it comes to Ramya Krishnan’s work slate, she was last seen playing the role of Vijay Deverakonda’s mother in the pan-India sports actioner Liger. She also has director Nelson’s action-comedy Jailer in the pipeline. Ramya Krishnan will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff in the film.

Besides these changes, it is also rumoured that the background score of the movie will no longer be given by music director Thaman. If rumours are to be believed, then it is likely that Anirudh might join the Guntur Kaaram soon.

Pooja Hegde’s exit:

Just a day ago, reports of director Tivikram making significant changes in the release date, script, and cast of Guntur Kaaram came to the fore. A source close to the development highlighted how the shooting timeline of the movies has undergone multiple changes. It is suggested owing to the delays people have backed out from the project. “After several contemplations on what to do, Pooja Hegde has decided to part ways citing date issues,” stated the insider.

It’s likely the clashing timeline could have interfered with the actresses’ other professional commitments. “She was not happy with how things were proceeding and put forth her plight with the producers and director before moving out. Pooja will now shift her base to doing other films in Telugu and Hindi,” added the source.

Though the details regarding the changes in the script of the movie remain unclear, Mahesh Babu will share the screen space with Sreeleela and Jagapathi Babu.