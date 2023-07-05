Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Taking A Short Break From Acting To Focus On Her Health?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is experiencing extraordinary success in her professional career. Despite all the admiration pouring in for her performances, she has reportedly decided to take a short hiatus from her work commitments. The actress allegedly intends to take a well-deserved break to prioritise her health and undergo additional treatment for Myositis, as per a report by Pinkvilla. Additionally, she may also embark on international trips during this time for training purposes related to her forthcoming ventures.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Starting with Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements."

During the release of her film Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu discussed her upcoming projects, Kushi and Citadel India. She exclaimed, “The two are starkly different from one another," quoted Pinkvilla.

Further, the actress found it peculiar that both her co-stars, Vijay Deverakonda and Varun Dhawan, share the initials “VD." “I’m working with two VDs. But they’re both amazing co-stars for sure. Both are very giving co-stars. I definitely draw from my co-stars. When they put up a great performance it just makes me want to do my best and it pushes me to my limits so I think they are both incredible co-stars," she said.

Work-wise, Samantha is currently engrossed in the filming of Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda, following the completion of the final schedule of Citadel India alongside Varun Dhawan in Serbia. The remaining shooting for the film is expected to conclude within the next two or three days. Directed by Siva Nirvana, Kushi is a romantic drama that reunites Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda on screen, marking their second collaboration since Mahanati. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is slated for a multi-lingual release on September 1, 2023.

On the other hand, Citadel India, directed by Raj & DK, is anticipated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in September 2023. However, an official release date has not been announced yet. Recently, the film’s production team successfully concluded a significant and lengthy shooting schedule in Serbia, featuring lead actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.