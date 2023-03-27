Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani had a sweet surprise for all Shah Rukh Khan fans as he dropped a new, monochromatic photo of the actor. And needless to say, the picture went viral in no time. Ratnani, who has clicked SRK several times took to his Instagram handle to drop the gorgeous photo. King Khan is seen dressed in a white shirt which he styles with a sleeveless jacket and a bow tie. He keeps one hand behind his head and strikes an intense yet charming pose for the camera.

Sharing it, the photographer dropped a crown-shaped emoji with a heart-shaped emoji. Take a look:

SRK’s fans and followers were quick to take to the comment section and shower praises on the actor. Expressing their love for Shah Rukh, one user wrote, “OMG🔥 our king❤️" while another user added, “Only Shah Rukh Khan Rules 👑" Another comment read, “WAWWW SO HOT🔥🔥🔥" Another user was baffled by the fact that SRK looks younger day by day. They jokingly wrote, “How is getting younger day by day, Is he eating chawanprash?"

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s designer-wife Gauri Khan dropped a fresh family photo ahead of the launch of her book. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle to share an exquisite group picture with the stellar family and it featured everyone from Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan to the adorable Abram Khan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s film Pathaan, which released in January, is breaking all box office records. The Siddharth Anand directorial also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has also released on OTT. Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in director Atlee’s Jawan with actress Nayanthara. He will also be seen in Dunki.

