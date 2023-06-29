Is Singer Aamir Khan Making A Comeback? Here's What We Know

Aamir Khan, known as the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, is currently taking a break from acting. Following the lukewarm response to his previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, Aamir expressed that he would only embark on a new project when he feels “emotionally prepared." However, there is a buzz doing rounds on the internet that the actor is set to make a comeback in the music scene. A now-deleted video shared by singer Sona Mohapatra on her Instagram Stories gave a glimpse of that possibility. The clip showed Aamir Khan inside a recording studio.

The snippet captured music composer Ram Sampath directing Aamir Khan. The clip garnered significant attention on social media, sparking curiosity among Aamir Khan’s fans. While the 19-second video did not reveal much information, it led to speculation that Aamir Khan may be planning a comeback after his hiatus. Fans are eagerly anticipating an exciting project from the actor. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding whether Aamir Khan is recording a song or not, the speculation continues to circulate as enthusiasts eagerly await further updates.

Aamir Khan first showcased his vocal talent in 1998 when he collaborated with singer Alka Yagnik to lend his voice to the beloved song Aati Kya Khandala in the movie Ghulam. Since then, this melodious track has remained a favourite among audiences. However, Aamir Khan has not pursued singing further and has not recorded any songs since then.

During the trailer launch event of the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3 in Mumbai, Aamir Khan was inquired about his future plans, according to a report by Pinkvilla. In response, the 58-year-old actor shared, “I haven’t signed any film yet. I just want to spend time with my family and I am doing just that. When I am emotionally ready to do a film, I will definitely do it."

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chadha, which generated controversy and proved to be a commercial disappointment. This movie, based on the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in a prominent role alongside Aamir Khan. The cast also comprised notable actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, Sanjay Dutt, and Vijay Sethupathi in significant parts.