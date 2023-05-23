Is Thalapathy Vijay Charging Rs 200 Crore For A Film? Here's What We Know

There’s no specific parameter to determine who is the biggest superstar in the Indian film industry. For the longest time, Bollywood was mistaken as a synonym to Indian cinema. But all that has changed with regional, especially South Indian language films gaining prominence. Their increased reach to pan-India also means a bigger audience and business. So, who is the biggest or the most expensive cine actor in this changed dynamic? If recent speculation is to be believed, it is Thalapathy Vijay.

The buzz has it that Vijay has secured a staggering Rs 200 Crore deal for his upcoming projects. According to an Indian Today report, while the Rs 200 crore figure may not be exactly right, Vijay’s fee is still one of the highest for an actor in the country.

A source close to Vijay revealed that the actor has increased his fees after the success of his recent release Varisu.

“His salary per film now stands at Rs 125 Crore. After the success of Varisu, he increased his salary from Rs 120 Crore," added the source.

Thalapathy Vijay’s tremendous market appeal, consistent box office success and the significant revenue generated from the digital and satellite rights of his films have made him an attractive choice among producers to invest. The source further highlighted that Vijay’s presence alone guarantees success, regardless of the storyline.

“Hence, the producers are willing to take the risk," the source added.

Previously, rumours about Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged remuneration of Rs 150 crore for his upcoming collaboration with Venkat Prabhu went viral. However, an insider has come forward to dismiss this speculation, indicating that the reports lacked credibility.

According to ETimes, the source clarifies that while Vijay may be earning more than Rajinikanth, his remuneration is still far from reaching the enormous mark of 150 Crore. The source highlights that no actor in the South film industry commands such an exorbitant sum.

Thalapathy Vijay, who was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu, is set to enthral audiences with a string of exciting projects. Fans are excited about his collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj in the film Leo, which is scheduled to release on October 19. Additionally, Vijay is also involved in an untitled project helmed by Venkat Prabhu.