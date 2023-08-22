Is V Nagendra Prasad’s Chandrayaan-3 Post A Reply To Prakash Raj’s Controversial Tweet?

The whole country is looking forward to the landing of the historical Chandrayaan-3. It is the third lunar exploration mission led by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It was launched on July 14, 2023, and is expected back in the country by August 23, 2023. Celebrities from the film industry showed their support for the mission on their official social media accounts. Kannada lyricist V Nagendra Prasad was one of those celebrities, who showed support to the mission through social media. According to netizens, his post is a reply to Prakash Raj’s alleged disrespectful tweet about the mission.

Actor Prakash Raj, however, seemed to mock the mission in his tweet. Prakash shared a cartoon portraying a man in a vest and lungi, pouring tea. He tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wow #justasking.”

BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking pic.twitter.com/RNy7zmSp3G— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 20, 2023

V Nagendra Prasad expressed his support for the mission on the same platform. He shared a picture of an astronaut with the flag of India, and another flag with “Jai Shree Ram" written on it. His tweet read, “First pic coming from the moon. Jai hind.” Netizens are speculating that the post is counter to the alleged disrespect shown by Prakash Raj.

A complaint was also filed against Prakash Raj in Karnataka for his remarks on the lunar mission. According to reports, a religious organisation is said to be behind the complaint.

Prakash Raj broke his silence on the matter with another tweet. He said, “Hate sees only Hate… I was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times… celebrating our Kerala Chaiwala… which Chaiwala did the trolls see? If you don’t get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking.”

Actress Kareena Kapoor shared her excitement for the Chandrayaan-3 landing with ANI recently. She said, “It’s a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath.”