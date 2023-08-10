Is Varun Dhawan Shooting For VD18 Promo? Actor Spotted With Atlee In Mumbai

Varun Dhawan has teamed up with renowned director Atlee for the highly anticipated action-drama, VD18. After the success of his recent film Bawaal, the actor is set to ignite the screen once again with a high-octane action-packed entertainer that promises to captivate audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences and gripping storyline. The dynamic duo were recently spotted together in Mumbai, marking the commencement of shooting for VD18.

A video shared by the paparazzo offers fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes of the film VD18. The clip captures Varun Dhawan and director Atlee sharing a candid moment on set. Dhawan, sporting his signature charm, is seen donning a casual white tee and black trousers, engaging with crew members.

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, sources close to the production have revealed, “Varun will be shooting for the film’s promo in Mumbai, and will be combining the schedule with a few important sequence shoots as well. The preparation is going on in full swing, while the makers are also simultaneously working on the plan to officially announce the movie with the promo that they are going to shoot tomorrow. It will be an entertaining promo packed with action and drama, and will feature VD in a never seen before avatar.”

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan expressed his enthusiasm for the project, particularly about collaborating with director Atlee. While he remained tight-lipped about specific details, he hinted at the film being a mass-action entertainer that promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

VD18 also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in prominent lead roles, with the film scheduled to release in theatres on May 31, 2024. Penned by the talented screenwriter Kalees, known for his acclaimed work in Kee, the film is poised to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience. With a remarkable fusion of exceptional directorial expertise, a stellar ensemble cast, and a captivating narrative, VD18 is anticipated to be one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024.

As audiences eagerly await VD18, Varun Dhawan continues to expand his horizons. The actor is set to grace the OTT platform once again, this time with the Indian version of the popular American spy thriller series, Citadel. Joining him on-screen will be Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The highly anticipated series, directed by the collaborative efforts of Raj and DK, has recently concluded its filming phase and is currently in the final stages of production.