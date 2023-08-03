Is Yash Teaming Up With This Ace Tamil Filmmaker For His Next?

Kannada star Yash has created a huge pan-India fanbase after the massive success and popularity of his KGF franchise. The Prashant Neel-directorial two-part saga not just brought Yash renewed fame, but also catapulted Kannada cinema to new heights among a global audience. Since Yash is a sensation in the country, there is much curiosity and interest regarding his future films. It is crucial to note that it has been more than one year since KGF: Chapter 2 was released; and till date, no official statements on Yash’s next project has come to the fore. KGF: Chapter 2 did end with a hint towards a third instalment in the series, but the makers have said that it is not happening anytime soon.

Yash’s future projects still remain clouded by mere speculations. Now, some reports are suggesting that ace Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen on bringing in Yash for a project. It is said that Lokesh is writing a script for Yash. Lokesh will reportedly start working on this script after he is done with Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

While this sounds exciting in itself, some fans have yet another theory. Lokesh Kanagaraj has also said that he would direct Rajinikanth next, after he is done with Leo. This raises questions as to whether the Rajinikanth project and the Yash project are one and the same. Is Lokesh Kanagaraj bringing in Rajinikanth and Yash for the same project? If that happens, it will surely be a fanfest at its best. Before you get your hopes high, these are still mere speculations and no official statements have been made in this regard.

Another rumour that has gained media attention is that Yash may appear in director Nitesh Tiwari’s extremely ambitious Ramayana adaption, which will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Ram and Sita. It was initially reported that Yash turned down the offer to play Ravana in the film, so it is not known whether he has been offered a different role in the film or not. As per multiple reports, producer Namit Malhotra is determined to deliver the most ambitious film ever witnessed in Indian cinema with Ramayana.