Ishaan Khatter Admits That Box Office Results Affect Him: 'Life Is A Series Of Ups And Downs'

We’ve all known Ishaan Khatter for his performance in Bedhadak and Suitable Boys. The actor who has a flair for choosing unconventional characters and roles has rightly made him a popular coming-of-age actor among the masses. However, his last two outing Khaali Peeli and Phone Bhoot failed to accumulate positive results at the box office. Now Ishaan in his latest interview has confessed that he does get affected by box office results. However, he doesn’t let that deter him from his goal of entertaining people.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Ishaan Khatter explained that it takes a lot from the makers and the actors to churn something credible for the viewers. Hence, it’ll be not true if he says that he is detached from the box office numbers. He shared, “It takes a lot of hard work and energy to realise a story, and the hope is always for it to come to fruition and reach as wide an audience as possible. But alas, life is a series of ups and downs and you’ve got to accept success or failure and move on. I’d like to believe I can take them both in good spirit and focus on being better each time.”

The actor went on to emphasize that he has grown from every role and film that he had picked in his career,"I wouldn’t be presumptuous to claim that my film choices have made me better as an actor. That’s for the audience to decide. But, I have certainly tried to pick up where I left off each time and grow with every new undertaking.”

On the professional front, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The ‘Beyond The Clouds’ actor has also recently wrapped up ‘Pippa’, a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (played by Ishaan Khatter), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.