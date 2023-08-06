Ishaan Khatter Calls Nicole Kidman 'Iconic'; Gets Candid About Hollywood Debut In The Perfect Couple

We’ve all known Ishaan Khatter for his performance in Bedhadak and Suitable Boys. The actor who has a flair for choosing unconventional characters and roles has rightly made him a popular coming-of-age actor among the masses. However, his last two outing Khaali Peeli and Phone Bhoot failed to accumulate positive results at the box office. But rest assured, with some amazing lineups, Ishaan is here to entertain. Amid his upcoming projects, Hollywood series The Perfect Couple seems to be a special one since not only would it mark his Hollywood debut but also feature him with Nicole Kidman.

During an interview with PTI, Ishaan Khatter shared that Nicole Kidman is truly an iconic star, “I’ve shot a large part of it and it’s my foray into Hollywood. It’s been a great experience. Of course, Nicole is one of the most iconic film stars that we all know and we love in India as well. So, I understand that there’s a lot of curiosity about her. And there are many more awesome cast members, wonderful actors. And that will also be out for the people to see on Netflix next year,”

He added, “Working there is not very different from what it’s like to make movies and tell stories in India. It’s just a great opportunity. I taped my audition and they liked it which is why they called me I guess,”

He recently wrapped up the shoot of Netflix limited series which also stars Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning. While talking about his experience working the accomplished Hollywood actors a few months back, he said that it is a feat he is proud of and noted that the experience isn’t too different from that on a Bollywood set. While talking about his experience working with Nicole Kidman, he termed her as an “actor par excellence” and an “icon”. Admitting that it is a pleasure to share the screen with her, he said, “There’s so much to learn from her”.

Talking about his craft and experience working abroad, he reflected that in a broader sense, what we artists do is the same. He felt that there isn’t a major difference between a local and an international crew. “We’re all trying to tell stories in an engaging way,” he added.

After A Suitable Boy, The Perfect Couple is Ishan’s second international series. On being asked whether he is more fond of long-form storytelling, he pointed out that the trick is to recognise which material is better suited to the cinematic format, and which belongs to the long format. He added that Some stories can be told in a more efficient way through a long format.

Khattar is next coming up with Raja Krishna Menon’s Pippa. The drama revolved around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. For the film, he has stepped into the shoes of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Terming it as an “incredible experience” to be part of a chapter of Indian history he said that he is fortunate to interact with Brigadier Balram.