Ishaan Khatter Finds Love Again? Actor Reportedly Dating a Model After Breakup With Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter is a popular name in the showbiz world. Months after the actor was spotted on a bike with a mystery girl, it has now been revealed that Shahid Kapoor is dating somebody. Know details about Ishaan Khatter’s new romantic relationship here:

Who Is Ishaan Khatter Dating?

If a report by E-Times is to be believed, Ishaan Khatter is dating Malaysian model Chandni Bainz. A source cited by the entertainment portal claimed, “They are quite serious about each other. He has even introduced Chandni to his close circle of friends.” Reportedly, Ishaan and Chandni started dating in June this year.

Earlier this year, Ishaan was spotted riding a bike with a mystery girl. While her face wasn’t visible since since was wearing a helmet, it is now being said that it was indeed Chandni.

Who Is Chandni Bainz?

Chandni Bainz was born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She starred in a Singapore TV drama called My Mother’s Story. Not just this, she was also a part of a Malaysian TV series called Ghaib. Chandni is currently in India and is working as a model. As claimed by the entertainment portal, Chandni wants to act in Hindi films.

Ishaan Khatter was previously dating Ananya Panday. Even though the two never confirmed their relationship in public, they were rumoured to be together for quite some time. However, the actors parted ways in 2022. Ananya is currently rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The ‘Beyond The Clouds’ actor has also recently wrapped up ‘Pippa’, a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (played by Khatter), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. He will soon also be making his Hollywood debut with The Perfect Couple.