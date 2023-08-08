Ishaan Khatter Reveals He Befriended Amitabh Bachchan When He Was 3, Says Big B Helped In...

In a recent interview, actor Ishaan Khatter shared an interesting memory from his childhood, related to superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He said that when his mother, Neliima Azeem was facing trouble getting him enrolled in a school of her choice, Amitabh personally visited the authorities and put in a good word for them.

Talking to Mashable India, Ishaan said, “My mom did a film with him (Amitabh) called Sooryavansham. I was 2-3 years old at the time. Mom used to take me to the set with her because I was too young and she didn’t have a nanny. So I was with her on the set and Amitabh Bachchan came. I had seen his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."

Ishaan shared that when he grew up, his mother told him, “I saw him and started screaming ‘bale miyan, bale miyan’. He noticed me. So we kind of became friends apparently. I used to pull his beard or something like that."

“At the time, she (Neliima) was trying to get me admitted into a school and Jamnabai was then one of the nicest schools. She was having trouble getting admission for me there and he very kindly, personally went and spoke to the authorities," he added.

Ishaan was last seen in Gurmeet Singh’s 2022 directorial venture Phone Bhoot, with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The supernatural comedy was produced by Excel Entertainment. The cast of the film also included Nidhi Bisht, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohit Thakur and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The actor has signed Raja Menon’s Pippa as the male lead. The film follows Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will also feature Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soham Majumdar. The film was supposed to release in December 2022. A new release date is yet awaited.