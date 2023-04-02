Ishaan Khatter Roped in for International Project With Nicole Kidman, to Play a Pivotal Part: Report

If recent reports are to be believed, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has bagged an international project with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. The actor made a cameo appearance in the film Don’t Look Up starring

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, it is reported that he will be playing an important role in a series which is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel, The Perfect Couple.

According to sources quoted by ETimes, “Ishaan had been in talks with the producers for a while now and was confirmed for the part last month. It is an important role in a series starring the likes of Nichole and Liev. The project will go on floors next week."

The publication further reported that the series will also star Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, and Isabelle Adjani.

Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut as a child actor in his actor-stepbrother Shahid Kapoor’s film, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! He then did a cameo role in Shahid’s Udta Panjab and was seen in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds. He got his big Bollywood break with the film Dhadak which also marked Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. He is also known for films such as Khaali Peeli and Phone Bhoot and Mira Nair’s series, A Suitable Boy.

Ishaan Khatter is currently awaiting the release of his film Pippa. He wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie last year. It is a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (played by Ishaan Khatter), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

