Ishaan Khatter Talks About Neelima Azeem, Rajesh Khattar's Separation; Reveals Shahid Kapoor Changed His Diapers

Ishaan Khatter, in a recent interview, opened up about his parents' separation. Ishaan was born to actress Neelima Azeem and actor Rajesh Khattar, who divorced sometime in 2001. During a recent interview, the actor addressed the duo's divorce and said that he “isn't caught up with the past."

“I think I have always dealt with adversity in a way that it’s almost like I’m watching how much can I bear or much can I take. I’ve always felt that adversity builds character if you’re able to get through the situation because the tides keep changing and if nothing else, you just wait," Ishaan told Pinkvilla.

The Khaali Peeli actor believes that facing adversity can contribute to one's character and that his experiences have shaped him into who he is today. He said, “I don’t think of it as a bad thing like I don’t feel I’m very caught up with the past. I feel whatever has happened in my life has made me the person I am today. I don’t hold on to things in the past and think of them very negatively. I like to look at it like it was a learning if nothing else."

Ishaan was also surprised by his mother’s video where she shared a heartwarming message expressing her pride in him. In the background of her video, her elder son Shahid Kapoor's children, Misha and Zain, can be heard saying: “Chachu, we love you."

Ishaan also talked about his relationship with his niece and nephew and described them as his playmates in the interview. He finds it remarkable that both Misha and Zain possess not only a high level of intellectual intelligence but also emotional intelligence.

Ishaan discussed his relationship with Shahid, describing him as a down-to-earth individual who plays an important role in his life. The actor shared Shahid's nickname, “Baba Sasha," and revealed that the actor is a consistent male figure who has always kept him in check. He shared that Shahid was 15 when Ishaan was born so the former has also changed his diapers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will next be seen in Raja Menon’s directorial film Pippa. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in crucial roles. The storyline focuses on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who fought during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

