Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Adore Their 'Little One' As They Celebrate New Father's Birthday

Actor Vatsal Sheth is celebrating his first birthday as a father. On this special day, his actress-wife Ishita Dutta took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture featuring their newborn son too. In the click, new parents Vatsal and Ishita can be seen adoring their ‘little one’. Vatsal’s birthday cake can also be seen in the photo.

In the caption of her post, Ishita penned down a heartwarming note and expressed her love for Vatsal. “Happy happy birthday @vatsalsheth You have been great in all your roles be it a son, a friend, chachu, husband or a brother and now I cannot wait to see you as a father to our little one and I know it in my heart that you will be the best father ever ❤️ I love u vatty and I wish u all the happiness (sic)," she wrote. Check out the post here:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed a baby boy on July 19 this year. Soon after, Vatsal took to Instagram to share the first picture of their newborn son. He captioned the post, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes." In the photo, Ishita was seen holding the baby, whose face was covered with a heart emoji. Vatsal gently caressed Ishita’s head with affection.

Vatsal Sheth and Isita Dutta met on the set of the television show Rishton Ka Saudagar, Baazigar and fell in love. They got married in 2017 and announced their pregnancy in March this year, when Ishita was already some months along. Vatsal shared a sweet photo of the couple on a beach and captioned it, “Baby on Board." In the photo, he was kissing Ishita’s baby bump as the Sun set on the serene water behind them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishita Dutta was last seen in the Drishyam 2 in which she played the role of Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran’s daughter. On the other hand, Vatsal Sheth was recently seen in Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Prakash.