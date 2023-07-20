Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Blessed With A Baby Boy; Mother And Newborn Are 'Healthy'

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Wednesday. Soon after the news surfaced on the internet, the couple’s fans and friends began congratulating the new mommy and daddy. Ishita Dutta will reportedly be discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Sharing more information about Ishita and her newborn baby boy, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying: “The baby and the mother are healthy. She will be discharged on Friday. The family is the happiest right now."

Throughout Ishita’s pregnancy journey, the couple delighted their followers with enchanting reels and adorable pictures from her maternity photo shoot. Recently, the couple was spotted stepping out for a brunch date in Mumbai.

The good news of Ishita’s pregnancy gained attention in March, but the couple officially confirmed it through an Instagram post in early April. The couple shared lovely pictures from their maternity photoshoot, featuring Vatsal tenderly kissing Ishita’s baby bump against a picturesque sunset backdrop. Alongside the photos, they shared a mini note which read, “Baby on Board".

Prior to the arrival of their first child, Ishita and Vatsal organised a Griha Pravesh ceremony in their new home. In celebration of Mother’s Day on May 14, the couple hosted a grand baby shower in the city, attended by their close friends and family members.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot in 2017. They first met on the sets of their TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar when they became friends and later fell in love with each other.