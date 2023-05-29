'It Appears I Was Deliberately Excluded': Dharmajan Bolgatty On Absence From Films

Malayalam actor Dharmajan Bolgatty has said that he wasn’t on a break from films, and no one approached him with acting opportunities. He mentioned that he doesn’t make calls to anyone seeking an opportunity, which could be a contributing factor. He shared that he is only called for roles that specifically require his presence.

In an interview with Milestone Makers, Dharmajan expressed that there are plenty of substitutes in the film industry, and even if he is not available, a replacement will be found soon. When asked about his absence from films, Dharmajan responded that it appears he was deliberately excluded. He explained that initially, there was a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequently, no offers came his way.

Dharmajan clarified that he has never personally reached out to anyone in his life, asking for an opportunity. He acknowledged that this might also be a reason why he missed out on chances. He mentioned that he only receives calls for roles when he is deemed indispensable. He expressed that he is not demanding and understands that the film industry now prefers substitutes, unlike in the past. If he is not available, there will always be someone else to fill the role. He holds no grudges regarding this matter and sees it as a bonus, Dharmajan added.

Although he hasn’t asked for an opportunity yet, he expressed a desire to do so. He referred to Jayasuriya, who always asks for chances, and stated that not asking could be a character flaw on his part. Dharmajan mentioned two or three directors whom he would like to approach for a chance, namely Sathyan Anthikad, Laljos and Siddique. He is well-known for his comedic television shows and is making a comeback to cinema with Dileep’s film Pappi Appacha. Additionally, he actively participated in comedy roles and contested as the United Democratic Front candidate in the Balussery constituency in the previous Kerala Assembly elections.