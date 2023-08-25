‘It Hurts So Much:’ Actress Sonu Gowda Breaks Down Talking About Trolling

Actress Sonu Gowda is a known name in the Kannada film industry. She was last seen in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT as a contestant. She broke down in a video recently, while expressing her disappointment with trolls and negative comments which has affected her family and ruined her mental peace. A few years back, Sonu Gowda’s private photos and videos were uploaded on the internet allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which went viral. During that time, she was at the receiving end of a lot of negativity and criticism. Now, Sonu Gowda spoke about her painful ordeal on her YouTube channel.

Sonu Gowda talked about how people watched her old video and made negative comments. She questioned, “Why are there so many bad comments? I don’t understand what I did wrong. It hurts so much.” She revealed an incident where her mother was watching a video on YouTube and came across a troll video, and she put the video on mute and began crying. She said, “I made a mistake when I was 20 years old. Now, I am 24. It was the wrong age.” She further added, “Don’t hurt my family because of me. Troll me. But do not include my family.”

She talked about how she was young and there’s more to life than her past mistakes. Seeing her troll videos, her mother fell sick once. While Sonu Gowda regrets her fault, she said, “No one can tolerate too much trolling.” She also said how her relatives and people in her hometown do not know that the trolls have made their own edits and end up believing all the comments to be true. She wept and said, “Don’t troll me because I haven’t done something wrong.”

Sonu Gowda shared that she believes she cannot talk to people about her pain. She also said, “The lives of thousands of girls are being ruined by the evil work done by trolls. I am still alive for my family’s sake,” she said, while in tears.