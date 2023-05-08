'It Was A Pleasure...': Zeenat Aman Reacts To Kusha Kapila's Heartfelt Post

Zeenat Aman has responded to a social media post of influencer-turned-actress Kusha Kapila following their meeting at an event in Delhi. Kusha, after meeting the veteran actress, shared an Instagram post narrating her experience. She called the meeting a “life highlight” and expressed how Zeenat Aman’s presence on social media positively impacts women. In response to Kusha’s heartfelt gesture, Zeenat Aman wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet you Kusha Kapila, and thank you for your kind words."

Kusha Kapila shared a slew of pictures with Zeenat Aman on Instagram. In the pictures, the two were captured engaged in a conversation and sharing smiles. The duo was dressed in matching black attire. “I consider this moment a life highlight. To be able to experience an icon like Zeenat Aman in person is the kind of stuff you tell stories about for years after. Words poured out of me when I met her so for the first time my extroversion wasn’t cringe to me, especially since she heard me patiently as I tried to sound as eloquent as her Instagram captions,” Kusha wrote.

Ever since her Instagram debut earlier this year, Zeenat Aman has been quite active on the platform, drawing massive engagement online. According to a report by influencer marketing platform Qurouz, the veteran actress has emerged with the highest engagement rate in comparison to other most followed actresses and celebrities on Instagram.

Zeenat Aman, with a 16.6 per cent engagement rate, has a substantial lead over others. Actresses like Kareena Kapoor or Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston have lower engagement rates despite their massive following. Kareena who has over 10 million followers on the platform has only a 5.6 per cent engagement rate while in the case of Jennifer Aniston, this rate is about 4.9 per cent.

