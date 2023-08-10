‘It Was Horrible, I Was Crying’: Sunny Leone On Losing Three Cars To Heavy Rains

Sunny Leone is a well-known name in showbiz. She dominates the headlines with her style sense and films. She last essayed the role of Charlie in Anurag Kashyap’s film Kennedy. Recently, Sunny Leone shared her traumatic experience of losing three cars due to the ruthless monsoon in India this year. In an exclusive conversation with a news portal, Sunny said that she has lost three very nice cars to the rains, two in one day. She further said that it was horrible and she cried as well, because in India when someone buys imported cars, they have to pay a heavy tax on it. Sunny Leone revealed that one of the cars she lost was an eight-seater Mercedes car. She added, “I was not happy, but it’s okay, things happen, we can replace materialistic things and nobody was hurt. Now I drive an amazing India made truck that is built for the monsoons. I had bought the wrong car, and I love my India-made cars now.”

Sunny Leone is gearing up for her upcoming film Lucky, directed by TLV Prasad. Brahmanandam, Mandana Karimi, and Sunil acted in this film, which is expected to hit the big screens in 2023. According to a press note issued by the director TLV Prasad, Lucky had gone on floors on June 15, 2019. Zee Music Company and Dhariwal Films have produced Lucky, which is billed to be an adult horror comedy film. More details about the plot are yet to be revealed by the makers. It is not known why the makers kept the release of the film on hold for 4 years.

Sunny will also act in Helen, written and directed by Saurabh Choudhary. MKG Films has produced Helen and it is expected to release on August 16, 2024. As per reports, Helen is touted to be a spy thriller and Sunny will play the role of a lawyer. In an interview with Mid-Day, Saurabh said that Sunny is a great actor and has played different kinds of roles. Saurabh said that he was looking for an actor who can get into the skin of a lawyer’s character. According to him, Sunny is the perfect fit for this character. He ended the conversation by saying that Helen will be shot in Mumbai and Mauritius.