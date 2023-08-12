‘It Will Connect Well With The Youth:’ Kavya Kalyanram On Her Upcoming Film Ustaad

Sri Simha Koduri and Kavya Kalyanram’s new Telugu film Ustaad hit the theatres on August 12. The lead actress of the film, Kavya Kalyanram spoke to the media recently about her role in the film. She said that she is confident about the film, even though it is competing with films of superstars like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. Kavya said, “Our film will come along with the big films. But we are very confident in the content of our film. It’s a very loved film.” She gave more details about the film, stating its theme revolves around a teenager, who has a bike named Ustaad. Kavya Kalyanram said, “Sri Simha will be seen in the role of Surya in the film. The hero calls his bike Ustaad. His rise from a teenager to a young man and getting a job as a pilot is the main theme of the film. I played the role of Surya’s girlfriend Meghana in the film.”

Talking about her character Meghana, Kavya says that many girls will find her character relatable. She is a girl who wants to pursue MBA but is doing engineering to fulfil her father’s wish, who wants her to do a government job.

Kavya Kalyanram also spoke about the filmmaker and actor Gautham Menon, who has played a very important role of the protagonist’s mentor in Ustaad. She said that the film’s director Phanideep is a big fan of Gautham Menon; so when the script was written, Gautham’s character was made keeping a captain in mind. “He is going to start and end the narration of the film”, she said, adding, “Ustaad will connect well with the youth. We went to many colleges while doing promotions and the response was good”.

Ustaad is the directorial debut of Phanideep. Apart from the leads, the cast of the film includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anu Hasan, Ravindra Vijay, Venkatesh Maha, Ravi Siva Teja and Sai Kiran Yedida. The music is handled by Akeeva B.