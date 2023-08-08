CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Spandana Vijay RaghavendraNitin DesaiOMG 2Kylie JennerGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Italy Vacation Or White Lotus Spin-off? Internet Is Obsessed With Andrew Garfield's Trip
2-MIN READ

Italy Vacation Or White Lotus Spin-off? Internet Is Obsessed With Andrew Garfield's Trip

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 10:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Andrew Garfield is in Italy with friends. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Andrew Garfield is in Italy with friends. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Fans have linked a picture of Andrew Garfield and his friends with a scene from The White Lotus season 2, mirroring a group's comical conspiracy against Jennifer Coolidge's character.

Andrew Garfield is enjoying a splendid vacation in Italy, the latest hotspot for Hollywood’s celebrities. The Amazing Spider-Man star was recently captured off Positano’s coast. His shirtless yacht shower snapshots, following a refreshing Tyrrhenian swim, have taken the internet by storm. Among the many pictures, an awkward paparazzi shot has spurred a wave of memes and imaginative interpretations online. Some playfully linked this image to a scene from The White Lotus season 2, mirroring a group’s comical conspiracy against a character portrayed by Jennifer Coolidge.

The image has gained significant attention online. A fan page that shared the picture wrote, “Andrew Garfield with some friends in Italy.”

Reacting to the viral image, a user wittily drew a connection to The White Lotus Season 2 storyline, humorously suggesting that the individuals in the snapshot bore a resemblance to the characters involved in the comical conspiracy against Jennifer Coolidge’s character.

Another replying with a GIF from the show, added, “GET THEM MOTHER.”

Another Tweeted, “I knew this looks familiar.”

A user jokingly suggested that they might have downloaded the wrong Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends movie.

While numerous users are making fun of Andrew Garfield’s picture, there’s also a section of people who are appreciating the actor’s attractive appearance and admiring his perfect physique.

Following Andrew Garfield’s appearance in Tom Hollan’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are anxiously anticipating his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there is no official confirmation regarding his future involvement in the MCU franchise. In May, the actor was seen walking the streets of Rome with Florence Pugh, the two will be seen in the upcoming film We Live in Time.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.c...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. Andrew Garfield
  3. Italy
  4. Spider Man
  5. MCU
  6. Jennifer Coolidge
first published:August 08, 2023, 10:43 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 10:43 IST