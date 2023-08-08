Italy Vacation Or White Lotus Spin-off? Internet Is Obsessed With Andrew Garfield's Trip

Andrew Garfield is enjoying a splendid vacation in Italy, the latest hotspot for Hollywood’s celebrities. The Amazing Spider-Man star was recently captured off Positano’s coast. His shirtless yacht shower snapshots, following a refreshing Tyrrhenian swim, have taken the internet by storm. Among the many pictures, an awkward paparazzi shot has spurred a wave of memes and imaginative interpretations online. Some playfully linked this image to a scene from The White Lotus season 2, mirroring a group’s comical conspiracy against a character portrayed by Jennifer Coolidge.

The image has gained significant attention online. A fan page that shared the picture wrote, “Andrew Garfield with some friends in Italy.”

Andrew Garfield with some friends in Italy (NEWS) pic.twitter.com/FuqeI7YZ8J— Andrew Garfield comfort (@dailyyandrew) August 6, 2023

Reacting to the viral image, a user wittily drew a connection to The White Lotus Season 2 storyline, humorously suggesting that the individuals in the snapshot bore a resemblance to the characters involved in the comical conspiracy against Jennifer Coolidge’s character.

these the type of men that tried to kill jennifer coolidge on that one show https://t.co/0LTJhFXTHm— janito (@yassnito) August 6, 2023

Another replying with a GIF from the show, added, “GET THEM MOTHER.”

Another Tweeted, “I knew this looks familiar.”

A user jokingly suggested that they might have downloaded the wrong Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends movie.

I think I downloaded a wrong copy of Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends *still watching while eating popcorn* https://t.co/peFqX4pmeY — Adam Bednarczyk 🏳️‍🌈 (@AdamNBednarczyk) August 8, 2023

While numerous users are making fun of Andrew Garfield’s picture, there’s also a section of people who are appreciating the actor’s attractive appearance and admiring his perfect physique.

Following Andrew Garfield’s appearance in Tom Hollan’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are anxiously anticipating his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there is no official confirmation regarding his future involvement in the MCU franchise. In May, the actor was seen walking the streets of Rome with Florence Pugh, the two will be seen in the upcoming film We Live in Time.