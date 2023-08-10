It's A 3-cornered Fight Between Gadar 2, OMG 2 And Bhola Shankar At Box Office This Friday

Movie enthusiasts are in for an electrifying weekend as three highly anticipated films gear up for a simultaneous release this Friday. With Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar all vying for attention, the cinematic battleground is set for a high-stakes clash. Featuring powerhouse superstars, the expectations among the audience have reached a fever pitch.

The momentum building up to the releases is palpable, with Gadar 2 already setting early records before its premiere. Reports indicate that the film has secured a whopping 1.3 lakh ticket sales for its opening day, with projections hinting at an impressive surge of 2 lakh by Thursday’s end. Leading ticketing platform BookMyShow has confirmed a staggering 3 lakh tickets sold so far, with cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Surat leading the sales charge. Film expert Taran Adarsh asserts that Gadar 2 is nothing short of a “lottery for the distributors and producers." He predicts a formidable opening day figure of over Rs 35 crore, particularly noting the robust performance in mass circuits. A sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the film is helmed by director Anil Sharma and boasts a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur.

While the Gadar 2 frenzy brews, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, also known as Oh My God 2, treads a more subtle promotional path. The film has successfully clocked 45,000 ticket sales on BookMyShow. Film expert Girish Johar predicts an opening day collection ranging from 8 to 10 crore, noting that the makers are opting for a measured approach. Johar explains, “They are not trying to over-commit. They are not going overboard as they know what the content is, and they know they cannot target the family audience because they have got an ‘A’ certificate." Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars not only Akshay Kumar but also Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar has hit the ground running in terms of advance bookings, amassing over Rs 6 crore globally. While it lags behind Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which premiered on August 10, in terms of initial sales, optimism surrounds Bhola Shankar as it gears up for its release. Early indications suggest strong ticket sales in the Hindi-speaking regions. Helmed by director Meher Ramesh, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, and Chiranjeevi himself in the titular role.