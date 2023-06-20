It's A Wrap For Aju Varghese-starrer Phoenix

Aju Varghese and Anoop Menon-starrer much-awaited movie Phoenix has been making headlines since its announcement and viewers were eagerly waiting for more updates about the film. According to the latest reports, the makers have recently wrapped the shooting. The Aadu franchise fame Midhun Manuel Thomas has penned the script for the upcoming Malayalam horror. The movie has created hype among the viewers, and now it will be interesting to watch how the movie rules the box office.

The promo video for the film, which was released recently, also received immense appreciation from the audience. The video features actor Aju Varghese, who is seen to be extremely surprised by the script when he sits down to read it. When he turns the pages for reading in the video, the light goes off. Meanwhile, the light returns when the page is folded back. At the end of the video, the actor notices a small girl standing away from him.

This suspense video has created some curiosity about the film.

Earlier, the makers released a poster, which showed a graveyard and looked every bit scary. It also featured human skulls, eagles, and some graves, adding to the horror quotient of the film. The movie is bankrolled by Rinish K. N. under the banner of Front Row Productions. While the music for the movie is given by Tamil musician Sam C.S., Alby handled the camera for the drama, and Nithish K.T.R. is in charge of the editing department. Now everyone is eagerly waiting for the release date to be confirmed.

Now, coming to Aju Varghese, the actor has already started working on his next project. He will next be seen in the epic action drama film Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Sujith Nambiar wrote the script and Jithin Laal directed it. The movie stars Tovino Thomas in triple roles along with Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Basil Joseph playing the key roles. Dr. Zacharia Thomas produced the film under the banner of UGM, in collaboration with Listin Stephen under the company Magic Frames. Jomon T is in charge of the film’s cinematography, while Dhibu Ninan Thomas is in charge of the music.