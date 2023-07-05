It's A Wrap For Chiyaan Vikram-Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram has collaborated with Pa Ranjith for the first time for the upcoming Thangalaan. The shooting of the film was put to a halt several times, once because Vikram fractured a rib during shooting an action sequence and later, when the actor became busy with the promotions of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. But the good news is, it is finally a wrap-up for Thangalaan and Vikram has himself confirmed the same on his social media handles.

On the day the shooting schedule was completed, Vikram tweeted pictures from both the first and last days of shooting and announced that the makers had wrapped up filming. He said that it was the most “evocative" experience working with a talented cast and crew for 118 days and ended by thanking Pa Ranjith. Take a look at the tweet.

And it’s a wrap!! What a journey!! Worked with some of the most amazing people & had some of the most evocative experiences as an actor. Was it just 118 working days between the first pic & the last. Thank you Ranjit for making us live this dream. Every single day. #thangalaan pic.twitter.com/LijMehsZeF— Vikram (@chiyaan) July 4, 2023

After the recent KGF films drew the attention of the people towards the dynamics of power over the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in Karnataka, Thangalaan will also follow a narrative woven around the gold fields. The Kolar mines are the setting for the Pa Ranjith movie, which is based on the experiences of mining employees between 1870 and 1900, making it a period drama.

The movie also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy and Daniel Caltagirone in addition to Vikram. The background score is being created by GV Prakash Kumar, and Kishore Kumar is in charge of the cinematography.

An exclusive making-of-film from the Thangalaan sets was previously made public. It was a sneak preview of the universe Ranjith has created. Given that the actor has recently had a slump at the box office, Vikram’s supporters are very thrilled about this cooperation. Even if Ponniyin Selvan was a success, it was an ensemble film and his solo film Cobra had failed to live up to the hype. Thangalaan will be a true test of his ability to keep the momentum going.