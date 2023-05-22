It's A Wrap For Nivin Pauly's NP42, Pics Inside

Nivin Pauly, a well-known Malayalam actor, recently completed shooting for his upcoming project. The actor shared the news about the tentatively titled NP42 with fans through Twitter. Posting a video with the crew, the actor wrote, “And, it’s a wrap #NP42 Title announcement soon."

The filming process spanned approximately four months and was divided into two distinct schedules. The initial schedule took place in various locations across the United Arab Emirates including Dubai, while the second phase primarily happened in Kerala.

Fans congratulated the team and wished luck to the actor-director duo for their collaboration.

The movie, tentatively titled NP42, marks the reunion of Nivin Pauly and director Haneef Adeni. They previously worked together on the film Mikhael released in 2019. Billed as an action-packed entertainer, NP42 stars a talented cast including Jaffer Idukki, Vinay Forrt, Vijilesh, Mamitha Baiju and Aarsha Chandini Baiju in significant roles.

Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film will soon hit the big screens. While the music has been composed by Midhun Mukundan, Vishnu Thandassery has handled the cinematography of the film. Meanwhile, the movie is being bankrolled under the banner of Magic Frames and Pauly Junior Pictures.

NP42 started rolling on January 20 this year and was majorly shot in the UAE. Nivin Pauly surprised his fans with a remarkable physical transformation for his role in NP42. The actor, who faced criticism for his weight gain, also addressed those concerns by shedding the extra pounds.

Nivin Pauly has garnered immense popularity in the showbiz industry with his well-acclaimed films like Premam, Neram, The Elder One, and Action Hero Biju. He has also been featured in movies such as Thattathin Marayathu, Love Action Drama, Richie, Sakhavu, Padavettu, Thuramukham, Mahaveeryar, Mikhael, and Mili, among various others. At present, he is gearing up for several upcoming projects including Action Hero Biju 2, Bismi Special, Gangster of Mundanmala, Gauri and Dear Students, to mention a few.

Meanwhile, director Haneef is best known for films including Mikhael, The Great Father, and Ameer. It will be exciting to see how his film NP42 is going to perform at the box office.