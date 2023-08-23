It's A Wrap For Suresh Gopi And Biju Menon's Legal Thriller Garudan

The much-anticipated filming for the star-studded legal thriller Garudan, featuring powerhouse actors Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon in leading roles, recently concluded in Kochi. Spanning across both Kochi and Hyderabad, the shoot was a collaboration of creativity and talent. The film, helmed by debutant director Arun Verma and produced by Listyn Stephen under the Magic Frames banner, has successfully wrapped up its production phase.

Director Arun Verma shared insights into the extensive production, revealing that it spanned a total of 75 days across three distinct schedules. Garudan stands as a testament to the legal thriller genre, boasting a formidable ensemble cast and a significant budget. Director Arun Verma brings his creative vision to the forefront, known for previous works such as Chhoona Hai Aasmaan (2007), Hip-Hip Hurray (1998), and Jashnn: The Music Within (2009).

Garudan weaves a compelling tale around the journey of a justice advocate and a university professor. The narrative is carefully crafted to keep audiences in a state of suspense and anticipation, promising an engaging cinematic experience. The ensemble cast is bolstered by the inclusion of remarkable talents like Dileesh Pothan, Jagadish, Siddique, Divya Pillai, Abhirami Ranjini, Thalaivasil Vijay, Arjun Nandakumar, Major Ravi, Balaji Sharma, Santhosh Keeshatur, Ranjith Kangol, Jais Jose, Malavika, Josukutty, and Chaitanyam Prakash.

Adding depth to the story is the screenplay by Mithun Manuel Thomas, complemented by the creative narrative by Jinesh M. The musical composition by Jake Bejoys adds an auditory dimension to the tale. Cinematographer Ajay David Katchapilly skillfully captures the visual essence, while the editing prowess of Sreejith Sarang adds rhythm to the narrative. The film’s artistic direction is skillfully managed by Anis Natodi.

Suresh Gopi, who takes on a pivotal role in Garudan, is a versatile Indian actor, politician, playback singer, and television presenter, primarily known for his contributions to the Malayalam film industry. His cinematic journey has also embraced Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bollywood projects. On the other hand, Biju Menon, also in the lead role, is a prominent Indian actor lauded for his impactful roles in Malayalam cinema. His career has extended to Tamil and Telugu films, with his debut in the Malayalam movie Puthran in 1994.