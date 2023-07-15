It's A Wrap For Thalapathy Vijay And Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo

Actor Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in Leo and ever since the film was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates. And, the latest one will definitely excite the fans the most. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, on Friday, announced the completion of the shooting of the much-anticipated film. The director wrote, “IT’S A WRAP FOR #LEO! 125 Days of the shoot in 6 months! Thanks to the entire CAST AND CREW who have put their souls into this film! This journey has been yet again been very close to my heart and personal! Proud of you boys." Lokesh also posted a picture with all the crew members who worked on the film.

IT'S A WRAP FOR #LEO 🔥🧊125 Days of shoot in 6 months!Thanks to the entire CAST AND CREW who have put their souls into this film! This journey has been yet again been very close to my heart and personal! 💛Proud of you boys! 💪🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/BLv9wZP508 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 14, 2023

The post went viral on the micro-blogging platform, amassing 91,000 likes, 20,000 retweets and almost 2 million views in less than 24 hours.

A few days ago, the director announced the completion of actor Vijay’s portion in the film Twitter. He tweeted, “And it’s a wrap for our @actorvijay portion! Thank you for making the second outing yet again a special one na!" along with a picture of himself and the actor.

And it's a wrap for our @actorvijay portion! 🤜🤛Thank you for making the second outing yet again a special one na! ❤️#Leo 🔥🧊 pic.twitter.com/t0lmM18CVt— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 10, 2023

The actor and the director are working for the second time on the film Leo. Their first collaboration was Master which was released in 2021. The film became one of the highest-grossing Tamil film industry, despite releasing at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, their upcoming next collaboration called Leo is creating a lot of buzz among fans and moviegoers. The cast of the film includes Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan and more. The film also marks Sanjay Dutt’s Tamil film debut.

The producers of Leo are SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. Anirudh Ravichandar is the music composer of the film. It is scheduled to release on October 19, 2023. According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 250 crore.