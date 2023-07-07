‘It’s A Wrap,’ Says Chiranjeevi As He Winds Up Bholaa Shankar’s Dubbing

South star Chiranjeevi has finished the dubbing of his much-anticipated film Bholaa Shankar. Chiranjeevi tweeted about this development. He wrote, “So it’s a wrap for # BholaaShankar dubbing! Very pleased to see how the film has shaped up. It is a sure fire mass entertainer and will appeal to the audiences in a big way! Mark your calendars! See you at the Movies!! #BholaaShankarOnAug11.” Chiranjeevi also attached two pictures of his dubbing session. In the first picture, he is holding the hardbound script; and in the other, we can see the scene which he is dubbing.

So it’s a wrap for #BholaaShankar dubbing!Very pleased to see how the film has shaped up. It is a sure fire mass entertainer and will appeal to the audiences in a big way! Mark your calendars! See you at the Movies!! #BholaaShankarOnAug11 pic.twitter.com/3ufoWJAwqp— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 6, 2023

Fans appreciated the update. Some social media users advised him to stop acting in remakes as of now. One of the followers commented that fans are fed up with the choice of his films these days. The user wrote that the fans want him to witness a new age cinema. “We are ready to watch a different megastar…”, the fan ended the tweet with these words.

Meher Ramesh has directed Bholaa Shankar, starring a stellar cast of Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Raghu Baba, Murli Sharma, and Vennela Kishore. Backed by AK Entertainment and Creative Commercials, Bholaa Shankar is the remake of Vedalam. It revolves around a brother, who goes after the criminals who have harmed his sister. In Bholaa Shankar, Keerthy will enact the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister and Tamannaah will play his love interest. Chiranjeevi will portray the role of a cab driver. Adi Narayana, Siva, and Mamidala Thirupathi are associated with Bholaa Shankar as writers.

Bholaa Shankar has already become a hot topic of discussion on the internet since AK Entertainments unveiled its teaser on June 21. The teaser promises a mass masala action thriller, replete with action sequences and comedy as well. The clip has received 17 million views since its release.

Fans have applauded the teaser.