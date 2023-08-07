'It's An Open Secret': Vivek Oberoi On Why Bollywood Sidelined Him

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi made his debut in the industry with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company in 2002. Over the years, he showcased his talent through memorable performances in successful films like Saathiya, Yuva, Masti and Omkara which remain etched in the audience’s memory. Despite his acting prowess, Vivek couldn’t attain the status of superstardom in Bollywood. Recently, he opened up about the challenges he faced, stating that “external forces" deliberately denied him opportunities to prove himself to the audience.

During an exclusive interaction with Mashable Middle East- a YouTube channel dedicated to tech, culture, and entertainment, Vivek Oberoi candidly shared how he felt powerless when sidelined in Bollywood. While he believes dealing with film failures is part of the profession, the frustration arose from being denied a chance to showcase his abilities.

“I personally think there’s nothing worse than feeling completely helpless. You know something’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it," expressed the actor during the conversation with Mashable Middle East.

When asked about the reasons or the culprits behind this phenomenon, Vivek acknowledged that he does know who was behind it. “Of course I do. It’s a small industry, and it’s an open secret," he said.

Despite the hardships he faced, Vivek Oberoi said that these experiences taught him valuable lessons. He learned to be a kind and supportive individual, adopting humility and avoiding the abuse of power that comes with fame. Reflecting on his past encounters, he observed that some individuals mistake arrogance for being nice, a trait he believes should be avoided.

In his recent projects, he was seen in the web series Dharavi Bank alongside Suniel Shetty in 2022. Currently, he is occupied with an upcoming film with Rohit Shetty, slated for release in November this year. In this film titled Indian Police Officer, Vivek Oberoi will portray the role of a policeman, while Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty will also play significant roles as leads.