‘It's Like Scaling Mt Everest,’ Says S Thaman On Working In Pawan Kalyan’s Bro: The Avatar

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan shared screen space with Sai Dharam Tej for his upcoming film Bro: The Avatar. The team is not leaving any stone unturned in promoting the film, which is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. The first single of the film was dropped by the makers a few days ago. It has been composed by S Thaman. The music composer has recently opened up about the hard work he put into the songs and music for the film. In a conversation with Deccan Herald, when asked what challenges he faced while working on the film, S Thaman said, “It’s like scaling Mt Everest." He shared, “Every tune in the film has freshness. We’re doing a promotional song on ‘time’. How time is more significant. It may not feature in the film, but it might get a place in the rolling titles. Another duet featuring Dharam Tej is about to release soon. Another song based on a sloka will be up for release. Apart from these, a montage song is being planned for the climax.” “Bro will surely make an impact on the psyche of audiences with its screenplay and dialogues. Trivikram’s touch has added a new flavour to the story,” he added.

Speaking about the music in Vinodhaya Sitham and how it influenced him, S Thaman shared that there were no songs specifically in that film. He also added that the background music was good, there were variations, moods and patterns attuned to the story. S Thaman added that given Pawan Kalyan’s stature matters the most, he had to work a lot on the music in Bro: The Avatar.

A few days back, the team of Bro: The Avatar released its first lyrical song, My Dear Markandeya. The film also features Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Ketika Sharma, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu in prominent roles. Bro: The Avatar is slated to release on July 28. The film is jointly helmed by the production house People Media Factory and ZEE Studios.