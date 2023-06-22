'It’s My Choice!' Reshma Pasapuleti Responds To Rumors About Her Lip Surgery

Reshma Pasupuleti has garnered a significant fan following through her role as Radhika in the popular series Baakiyalakshmi. Additionally, she is actively involved in the Zee Tamil serial Seetharaman and maintains an active presence on social media. Recently, there have been rumours that she underwent lip augmentation surgery. However, Reshma has addressed these speculations in her latest interview.

Reshma is known for her active presence on social media, where she frequently shares glamorous photoshoots, gaining a significant number of followers on Instagram. However, in a recent interview, she revealed that she has been facing body shaming due to her weight gain, questioning whether people are aware of any underlying medical conditions she may have. Reshma also addressed the criticisms regarding lip augmentation surgery, asserting that even if she opted for such procedures, it was her personal choice, and others shouldn’t have difficulty accepting her preferences and interests.

Reshma, who initially began her career as a television anchor on Sun TV, is the sibling of renowned actor Bobby Simha. Through her anchoring work, Reshma received opportunities to act in serials such as Vamsam and Vani Rani, which she pursued while continuing her acting career in serials. Eventually, she also ventured into the film industry and received a positive response for her portrayal of Pushpa in the movie Velennu Vandutta Vallikkaran.

In the film, an amusing scenario unfolds where Suri marries Reshma due to certain circumstances, and the resulting songs are narrated with humour. Reshma, who has also acted in a few movies, has garnered praise from fans through her performances in web serials. However, as there are currently limited opportunities for her in the film industry, she is presently focusing primarily on serials.

In Vijay TV’s serial Baakiyalakshmi, Reshma portrays the character of Radhika, the second wife of the protagonist Gopi. The portrayal of this character revolves around the concept of losing a second chance at life, which is depicted with a sense of hesitation. Consequently, the character occasionally engages in negative actions, adding a touch of villainy to the narrative.