J-Hope Surprises BTS Fans With His First Letter Since Military Enlistment, Sends His Love to ARMY

BTS member Jung Hoseok, famously known by his stage name J-Hope, posted his first letter since his military enlistment. He posted the heartwarming letter on Weverse and thanked ARMYs for their love and support. In the letter, he informed his fans about his whereabouts and assured them he is doing well.

The letter, when translated to English, reads, “Army!! How are you doing??? ❤️‍ It’s a great weekend

I have just finished my teaching and research lectures as an instructor at the 36th Division Baekho Training Center, and I have been appointed as a diligent Assistant Instructor for the trainees. As expected, I have been very busy with my duties, and I haven’t had time to share news… So, I came here briefly to convey my greetings through this message. While carrying out my military duties in the hot month of July, I remembered those days when I was passionately active as J-Hope around this time last year. Although we have different appearances, I believe that the burning desire to envision the future is the same!!!! I wanted to let you know that I am living as Jeong Hoseok and J-Hope, unchanged in any situation or place, hahaha Please take care of yourselves, ARMY, in this hot weather~~ Stay safe from the rain~~~ I wish good health to all the soldiers, including the trainees !!!!!!! Loyalty!!"

The fandom couldn’t keep calm and took to social media to celebrate the news of their favourite Hobi. The ARMY has already started trending his name on Twitter. ‘HOBI’ and ‘jung hoseok’ are trending in the music and K-pop categories, respectively, on the platform.

Check out their reactions here:

i’m living j-hopely with jung hoseok pic.twitter.com/BDblWkL0Of— sevda (@zh4nflawless) July 8, 2023

jung hoseok you dont know how much i miss you https://t.co/YbJf7ABz46— ✰ (@anxyujn) July 8, 2023

So Proud of Our Training Assistant Jung Hoseok So Proud of Our Dance Leader J-Hope— Lyly Ng (@Vanessa18422075) July 8, 2023

J-Hope is the second member, along with Jin from BTS, who has enlisted in the military to finish his compulsory military service. In May, it was reported that he had been appointed as an assistant instructor in the military. The rest of the BTS members—Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are expected to enlist by the end of this year. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Currently, the global pop group is on hiatus, with each member preparing to finish their solo projects and enlist in the military soon. Jungkook, the youngest of the BTS members, will release his single ‘SEVEN’ on July 14.