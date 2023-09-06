'Jaane Jaan' Kareena Kapoor Balances Style And Comfort In Grey Tee, Straight Demins

Kareena Kapoor Khan has long registered her name in the good books of the fashion police. On Tuesday, September 5, the Bollywood diva once again flaunted her impeccable style statement in a maroon, organza outfit while attending the trailer launch of her upcoming Netflix crime thriller Jaane Jaan in Mumbai. The attire, comprising a halter neck bralette, pleated bottoms, and satin-silk blazer was carried with grace by Kareena. Although she is a showstopper in glitzy and glamorous ensembles, the 42-year-old is quite the stunner in casual avatars too. Recently, Kareena was spotted in the city, wearing a chic yet simple outfit, arresting the attention of fans for her effortlessly glam avatar.

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan having a short meet-and-greet with the paparazzi was dropped by Bollywood Pap on Instagram. “Kareena Kapoor making our day shine with her presence,” read the caption of the post. The video shows the Laal Singh Chaddha actress stepping out of her car. She donned a comfy, grey T-shirt featuring white prints and letters in bold. Kareena teamed up her outfit with a pair of baggy and straight, blue denim jeans, rounding off her day-out look with black sunglasses and brown boots.

Kareena Kapoor sported a no-makeup look, flaunting her flawless skin and keeping her wavy tresses open. In the video, the actress was seen interacting with another woman as she walked towards a building. Before entering the building premises, Kareena flashed a smile at the paparazzi and even waved at them.

Fans of Kareena Kapoor were left floored by her simple choice of outfit and reacted to the video in the comments. While one of them called her “Elegance and beauty personified,” another quipped, “Wow Bebo, looking very sexy.” Others dropped multiple red heart emojis.

Earlier in an interview with Mint, Kareena Kapoor shed some light on her fashion choices. The actress confessed that above all, it is the comfort that she prioritises the most. “My T-shirt and jeans are all always the same in terms of style. Half of the time I don’t go to any events because I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be in a gown. I just want to be in my jeans” she shared.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan. The mystery, crime thriller is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Also starring Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles, Jaane Jaan will be released on September 21 on Netflix.